A very nice end to July with comfortable temperatures and sunshine

Good Monday morning! It is certainly a refreshing morning. Morning lows are in the mid to upper 50s with mostly clear skies. The rest of today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a light NE wind 5-8 mph.
Tuesday will feature much of the same weather but with some hazy/smoky skies by the afternoon with wildfire smoke working back into the region. We'll have morning lows back into the mid to upper 50s with mostly to partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to lower 80s.
Wednesday morning will be slightly warmer. Lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s with highs in the mid to lower 80s with a low chance of an isolated thundershower otherwise most of us stay dry. Our pattern turns a little active by Thursday with warmer and humid conditions with isolated rain and storms.