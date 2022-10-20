A sunny, windy, and warmer day will be expected

Good Thursday morning! We are starting off the morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s area-wide. As we move into the rest of the day, expect sunshine with a few high and mid-level clouds. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and windy conditions. Wind gusts will be up to 25-30 mph at times out of the southwest. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to near 60 in spots.
*An elevated fire threat will be in place for the day due to low relative humidity, high winds, and dry vegetation. Refrain from burning as embers could easily travel and begin brush/wildfires.
Friday looks like another windy and sunny day with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Morning lows won't be as cold, in the mid to upper 30s. Highs for Friday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
The weekend will give us more windy conditions however temperatures will be well above normal, in the mid and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine both days.