Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

A sunny, windy, and warmer day will be expected

  Updated
  • 0

Good Thursday morning! We are starting off the morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s area-wide. As we move into the rest of the day, expect sunshine with a few high and mid-level clouds. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and windy conditions. Wind gusts will be up to 25-30 mph at times out of the southwest. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to near 60 in spots. 

*An elevated fire threat will be in place for the day due to low relative humidity, high winds, and dry vegetation. Refrain from burning as embers could easily travel and begin brush/wildfires.

Friday looks like another windy and sunny day with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Morning lows won't be as cold, in the mid to upper 30s. Highs for Friday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. 

The weekend will give us more windy conditions however temperatures will be well above normal, in the mid and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine both days.

