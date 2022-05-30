A sunny, windy, and warm day ahead

Today will be like yesterday with plenty of sunshine and a few high to mid-level clouds. Winds will be, again, out of the south 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph at times. High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s close to 90 in spots.
Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen if you’ll be out for a long period of time! Stay hydrated with sports drinks or water.
Tuesday
Tomorrow will be slightly more humid and hot with sunny skies. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with more windy conditions from the south, 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.
More cloud cover will work in by late in the evening with a very low chance of a passing shower.
Tuesday Night and into Wednesday
A cold front will begin to slowly move in late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. This will help keep highs for the day only in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Strong storms will be expected late Tuesday in North Western Illinois however remnants will likely move into the WLFI viewing area by Wednesday morning and early afternoon. It will not be an all-day rain but a few showers and non-severe storms will be possible. Coverage will only be 30-40%.