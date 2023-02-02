A sunny, warmer, and breezy day ahead

Good Thursday morning! A warmer start is in store for the entire WLFI viewing area. Morning lows are in the upper teens to lower 20s with mostly clear skies north of Lafayette. A few high to mid level clouds will be likely from Lafayette southward for the rest of today.
Highs will be in the upper 30s this afternoon with mostly to partly sunny skies with SW winds gusting up to 20-30 at times before a cold front moves in later this afternoon. This will shift winds from SW to NW this evening which will bring in cooler air for tonight and tomorrow.
Friday will begin cold. Lows will be expected back in the mid single digits with wind chill values below zero. Most of the viewing area will be mostly sunny but clouds and a few flurries cannot be ruled out in our eastern and northeastern counties for Friday morning and afternoon. Highs will only reach up to the mid teens.
The weekend will be warmer and windy with mostly to partly sunny skies.