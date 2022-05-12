A sunny, warm, and less humid day on tap

Good Thursday morning! Temperatures are ranging from the 70s to the west to the mid to lower 60s to the east towards Kokomo and Peru.
Expect sunny and a less humid day today however, high temperatures will still be in the upper 80s to near 90 in some locations.
Friday will be another sunny day with warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s once again. Increasing clouds will work in later in the afternoon/evening.
The weekend will end up giving us a few rain/storm chances. There will be a weakening complex moving into the WLFI viewing area early Saturday morning which could give us some rain.
Then those storms will fire up along the outflow boundary across the viewing area later in the day.
Sunday more scattered showers and storms could occur in the afternoon and evening.