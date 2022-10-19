A sunny, breezy, and cool afternoon will be expected

Good Wednesday morning! Some clouds and light sprinkles are still ongoing in our far northeastern counties this morning (Fulton, Pulaski, Cass, and Miami Counties). Temperatures are ranging from the low 30s to upper 30s where we have the cloud cover to the NE.
Clouds will erode eastward today which will give us a sunny day however high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s to near 50 in some locations. Wind gusts will still be strong, up to 25-30 mph from the WNW. This will certainly make it feel cool outside throughout the day.
Overnight tonight, temperatures will cool off into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some clouds will work in for the morning and early afternoon for Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Friday-Sunday will feature above average temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Winds will once again be fairly breezy with gusts up to 25-40 mph at times.