A sunny and windy day ahead

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site .

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg


.Rainfall amounts greater than 1 inch in some locations will lead to
lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White,
and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Howard, Tippecanoe, Warren, Tipton, Fountain, Clinton
and Carroll Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

A sunny and windy day ahead

Good Thursday morning! The cold front responsible for our soggy day yesterday has passed through and is allowing for clear skies this morning and colder temperatures. Lows this morning are in the mid 30s region-wide with wind gusts up to 30 mph making for wind chills in the upper 20s. 

The rest of the day will be sunny and windy. All of the WLFI viewing area will be underneath a Wind Advisory from Noon to 8 PM tonight for SW winds sustained 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 to 50. 

Highs today will reach up into the mid to upper 50s. 

Friday will be another sunny day with a few more clouds around. Lows early in the morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Scattered rain showers will be possible later in the day and into very early Saturday morning. 

