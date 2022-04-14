A sunny and windy day ahead

Good Thursday morning! The cold front responsible for our soggy day yesterday has passed through and is allowing for clear skies this morning and colder temperatures. Lows this morning are in the mid 30s region-wide with wind gusts up to 30 mph making for wind chills in the upper 20s.
The rest of the day will be sunny and windy. All of the WLFI viewing area will be underneath a Wind Advisory from Noon to 8 PM tonight for SW winds sustained 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 to 50.
Highs today will reach up into the mid to upper 50s.
Friday will be another sunny day with a few more clouds around. Lows early in the morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Scattered rain showers will be possible later in the day and into very early Saturday morning.