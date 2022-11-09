 Skip to main content
...Elevated Fire Danger Likely Wednesday Afternoon...

South-southeasterly wind gusts occasionally to 15 to 20 MPH,
combined with warm temperatures and relative humidity values as
low as 25-35 percent, with dry fuels receptive to burning...will
lead to elevated fire danger across portions of central Indiana
this afternoon.

Avoid open burning if possible on Wednesday as uncontained fires
may spread quickly.

Thursday afternoon may find a limited to enhanced fire risk amid
warm, dry conditions and southerly wind gusts to 15 to 25 MPH.

A Sunny and warmer day for your Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Wednesday morning! Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather we will have for today and tomorrow. This morning, lows are in the lower 40s and upper 30s. We'll have some upper level clouds throughout the day but otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. 

Thursday we will wake up warmer with low temperatures expected to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We'll see high temperatures near 20 degrees above normal for Thursday with highs near 74 with mostly sunny skies. 

*An elevated fire threat will be in place for today and tomorrow as we are seeing very low humidity levels and dry vegetation that could lead to quick moving grass/wildfires. 

Friday a cold front will move in giving way to a potential line of gusty showers but cold air moves in for the rest of Friday and through the weekend. 

