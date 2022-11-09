A Sunny and warmer day for your Wednesday

Good Wednesday morning! Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather we will have for today and tomorrow. This morning, lows are in the lower 40s and upper 30s. We'll have some upper level clouds throughout the day but otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
Thursday we will wake up warmer with low temperatures expected to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We'll see high temperatures near 20 degrees above normal for Thursday with highs near 74 with mostly sunny skies.
*An elevated fire threat will be in place for today and tomorrow as we are seeing very low humidity levels and dry vegetation that could lead to quick moving grass/wildfires.
Friday a cold front will move in giving way to a potential line of gusty showers but cold air moves in for the rest of Friday and through the weekend.