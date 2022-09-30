A sunny and warmer day ahead

Happy Friday morning! We are not seeing as cool as a morning. Morning lows are ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s. Still a cool one out there! This afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine and a light NE wind 5-10 mph with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
The weekend is looking quiet but breezy. We'll have mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures for both days look to be in the lower 70s with morning lows on Saturday getting down into the lower 40s and then on Sunday morning, look for lows to be in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday and Tuesday look dry and warmer before a cold front moves in on Wednesday and into Thursday which may bring us our next best chance of rain, albeit low chances.