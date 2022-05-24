A sunny and warmer day ahead with storms for Wednesday

Good Tuesday morning! It's, again, a little chilly this morning with lows in the lower 50s and upper 40s. We will thankfully warm up later today with mostly to partly sunny skies and E winds 5-10 mph.
Highs will get up to near average with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Overcast conditions will be likely tonight with rain working in for early Wednesday morning. We could see some scattered isolated strong storms by the afternoon and evening.
Lingering showers into Thursday and Friday morning and early afternoon will be possible. A nice warm up with sunshine is expected for the upcoming holiday weekend.