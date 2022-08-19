A sunny and warmer day ahead with storms for the weekend

Happy Friday morning! Morning lows are ranging from the mid 50s to lower 60s with mostly clear skies. We’ll have some areas of patchy fog this morning but should not last long. Expect a mostly sunny day with south winds of 5-10 mph.
Highs today will be in the mid 80s area-wide. A few cumulus clouds will build this afternoon. Further east, we cannot rule out a quick isolated shower with some of the larger cumulus clouds. Most of the area will remain dry.
Tonight’s high school football games look to be in good shape! We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies at kickoff with mostly clear conditions on the drive home.
Saturday
For Saturday, more clouds will be expected and a few isolated rain showers cannot be ruled out in the morning. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s due to extra cloud cover.
Throughout the afternoon, isolated and scattered thunderstorms will be likely during the peak heating time of the day with mostly to partly cloudy skies. It won’t be an all day rain but chances of 50%-60% coverage will be likely throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to lower 80s.
