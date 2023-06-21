A sunny and warm start to summer

Good Wednesday morning! It is going to be another mild morning with lows in the mid 60s. We’ll have a sunny start this morning with a bit more clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s once again with breezy east winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25-30 at times.
Thursday, we’ll thankfully see near-average temperatures for highs. We’ll start with a few morning clouds then turn sunny by late morning. More clouds will build in the afternoon and could give us an isolated rain shower. Coverage will remain at around 10% so don’t expect much in the way of good accumulating rainfall. Morning lows will be in the mid to lower 60s with highs for the day in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Friday will feature a better chance for more afternoon scattered rain and storms across the viewing area. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Rainfall amounts could be in the hundredths to near a tenth of an inch.