A sunny and warm day ahead with rain chances in the coming days

Good Monday morning! We are waking up to warmer temperatures this morning. Lows are ranging to the upper 30s and lower 40s area-wide with clear skies. We will remain clear and sunny for most of your Monday with highs in the mid to lower 70s with southwest winds 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Tuesday will begin a bit cloudier in some areas with morning lows only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll remain dry for the morning however we’ll have a warm front that will lift through the viewing area in the afternoon. With increased cloud cover and afternoon rain chances, highs will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with gusty southwest winds of 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.
The timing of the scattered rain appears to be in the afternoon, after about 1:00 PM. A few rumbles of thunder could be possible but expect only about a trace to 0.15 inches for the first wave on Tuesday afternoon. More rain and storms will be likely on Wednesday.
