A sunny and warm day ahead with hot conditions for tomorrow

Good Saturday morning! Morning lows are in the lower 50s to the NE and mid to upper 50s across much of the viewing area. Some areas of patchy fog may be possible this morning.
Otherwise we will see nice sunny conditions today as high pressure will give us tranquil weather. Highs for the day will reach up into the mid 80s with SE winds 5-8 mph.
Sunday will give us morning lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s. A warm front will begin to move into our viewing area which will cause us to warm up quickly and get humid. A very isolated scattered storm or two may be possible in the afternoon/early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
For more details on the upcoming storms on Monday and Tuesday, go to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.