A sunny and slightly warmer day ahead

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up to a cooler start with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s area-wide. Some high clouds have been noted this morning and should stick with us for the rest of the day. Expect mostly sunny skies though with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with east winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times.
Tonight we'll get back down into the upper 30s and lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will certainly be a warmer day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.
Thursday will be warmer with south winds 10-15 mph which will help warm us up into the mid to lower 70s with plenty of sunshine once again. A cold front will move in on Friday giving way to falling temperatures for the entire day on Friday with our highs likely to happen early in the morning. A low chance of a few showers will be possible Friday morning/midday as the front passes.