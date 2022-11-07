A sunny and slightly cooler start to your work week

Good Monday morning! Morning lows are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We are going to see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 50s area-wide.
High pressure will take care of our forecast for the next several days which will give tranquil weather for Tuesday through Thursday. Highs on Tuesday will be back in the upper 50s and lower 60s while temperatures are set to rise for Wednesday and Thursday. Watch for highs to be in the 70s for both days.
A cold front will move in Friday which could give way to slight chance for rain during the afternoon but then it turns much cooler with highs only in the 30s for the upcoming weekend.