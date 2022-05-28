A sunny and quiet start to the weekend

Good Saturday morning! A few areas of light fog has been noted throughout our western portions of the viewing area. This will quickly burn off this morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies throughout the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a calm NNW wind in the morning then turning to a more southerly wind by this afternoon 5-10 mph.
Lows tonight will dip down into the upper 50s. Sunday will be once again mostly to partly sunny. Highs will be much warmer with temperatures in the mid 80s and breezy south winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.
Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be down to the mid 60s. Another sunny and hot day will be expected for Memorial Day. Highs will be around 90 with strong south winds and heat index values in the lower to mid 90s.
Tuesday will be a hot, hazy, and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to close to 100. Rain chances move in Wednesday afternoon/evening with a few storms.