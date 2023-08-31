A sunny and pleasant Thursday with warmer temperatures ahead

Good Thursday morning! Morning lows are the coolest since early June for most areas across the region. Patchy fog will be possible in low-lying and rural areas. Lows are in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Clear and sunny skies will dominate today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A nice refreshing breeze will be likely with NNE winds of 5-10 mph.
Tonight will be clear with lows getting down into the lower 50s and some areas into the upper 40s again.
More sunshine and clear skies will be in the forecast for Friday with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
A hot, dry, and sunny Labor Day Weekend will be likely!