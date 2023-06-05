A sunny and hazy day with rain possible for tomorrow afternoon

Good Monday morning! Today will be a hazy day with plenty of sunshine. Some high and mid-level cloud cover will be present but it'll be a hazy/milky sunshine due to wildfire smoke in our atmosphere. Lows this morning are going to be in the mid to lower 50s with clear skies.
Highs today will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s with mostly sunny skies but the haziness will be with us for much of the day.
Tuesday, lows will be in the mid 50s with clear skies in the morning. Then, we'll be watching a cold front that will bring in isolated to scattered rain/thunder chances mainly in the afternoon and into Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts may remain less than 0.1" for most areas.
Cooler air will follow by Wed and Thursday with highs only in the upper 70s to around 80.