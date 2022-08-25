A sunny and foggy start with scattered storms possible this evening

Good Thursday morning! We will be tracking a couple areas of patchy fog once again this morning. Morning lows are a tad bit warmer, in the lower 60s area-wide.
We'll start sunny then conditions will turn partly sunny with low chances of a stray shower or two around lunchtime. Then later this evening, after 6 PM, a couple of scattered storms may be possible. No severe weather is expected and widespread storms are unlikely. A select few may only see some of these storms in the viewing area. Highs today will reach up in the mid to some isolated upper 80s.
For Friday, we will begin to clear out with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. We'll have north winds 5-10 mph during the afternoon and early evening with clearing skies. Highs for Friday will be in the mid 80s.