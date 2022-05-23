A sunny and cool day ahead with warmer weather and storms in the forecast mid-week

Good Monday morning! Area-wide, low temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s. We are seeing some upper level clouds due to a system well to the SW of Central Indiana. These clouds will clear out and give way to mostly sunny skies later this morning and into the afternoon.
Winds will stay relatively light 5-10 mph and gusts up to 20 form the ENE.
Since we will see that ENE wind, our temperatures will keep us cooler with highs today only in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday
Tuesday will give us much of the same weather however temperatures look to rebound back to near normal. Morning lows are expected to get back in the upper 40s with clear skies. Then by the afternoon, highs will get up into the mid to lower 70s.
We will have increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening as our next system is set to arrive by Wednesday morning.
Strong to severe storms could occur Wednesday. For a more detailed outlook, go to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.