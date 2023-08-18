A sunny and comfortable end to the week with smoky/hazy skies

Happy Friday morning! We are waking up to clear skies with some patchy fog across rural areas. Otherwise, it'll be a brisk morning with lows in the mid to lower 50s. Expect plenty of hazy sunshine today due to increased wildfire smoke. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Some of the wildfire smoke may make it down to the surface especially later this evening and into tomorrow morning/afternoon. Air quality may be impacted for sensitive groups.
Saturday will be another sunny day with smoky/hazy skies in the morning and afternoon but thankfully the smoke should clear out later in the day. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s with highs in the lower 80s.
Sunday, expect a warmer day with morning lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s with higher humidity. Nonetheless, sunshine will be expected for much of the 7 day forecast.