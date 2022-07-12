A sunny and comfortable day ahead

Good Tuesday morning! The cold front is now to our south giving way to some scattered showers and storms across central and southern Indiana. We will start the day with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly clear skies.
The rest of the day will remain dry with a few developing clouds in the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the NW 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph at times. High temperatures will only top out in the mid to lower 80s.
Wednesday will be another comfortable day with morning lows in the lower to mid 60s with clear skies. We could see a very isolated shower or two in the afternoon otherwise expect mostly to partly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid to lower 80s and low humidity.
The rest of the week remains dry with warming temperatures for the upcoming weekend. A few showers and storms could be possible especially going into Sunday. Stay tuned!