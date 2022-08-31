A sunny and comfortable day ahead

Good Wednesday morning! For the last day of August, we are going to have a very sunny and comfortable day ahead. This morning, lows are in the mid 50s area-wide. A few areas of patchy fog have been noticed but it shouldn’t hinder visibilities too much.
We’ll remain sunny all day with WNW winds 5-10 mph with high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Thursday
Tomorrow, we’ll be waking up in the mid to upper 50s once again. Mostly sunny skies will be likely again but we’ll be slightly warmer than today. A few cumulus clouds may build in the afternoon along with high-level cirrus.
High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s in some areas. It will not be humid but warmer conditions will be likely. High pressure will settle in over the Ohio Valley giving us quiet conditions and light WSW winds 5-8 mph.