A sunny and cold Monday but snow works in tonight

Good Monday morning! This has been the coldest morning for the Greater Lafayette area since March 28th. Morning lows are in the upper teens to lower 20s area-wide. Winds are light so wind chill isn’t a big factor this morning.
The rest of the day will be fairly quiet and sunny. Today will be the “warmest” day of the week with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Normal highs for this time of year are roughly in the lower 50s so we are still running well below normal for highs and low temperatures.
Clouds will begin to increase this evening with overnight lows only dipping down to the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Tuesday
Flurries and some scattered snow showers will begin to move in after 1-3 AM tonight into the morning hours on Tuesday. A slick commute may be possible Tuesday morning, so stay tuned for the latest forecasts from Storm Team 18.
Snow and flurries will be possible for much of the day but as temperatures rise above freezing during the afternoon and early evening, we could see a few areas of rain/snow mix. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.
But as temperatures get back to below-freezing Tuesday night, more scattered flurries and snow showers will be possible.
