A sunny and calm day ahead with warmer temperatures ahead

Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off cool and refreshing this morning with morning lows in the lower 50s and in some areas the upper 40s. A few high level clouds will be streaming through this morning but then turning clear by this afternoon and evening.
As high pressure settles over our area, expect a calm and sunny day with highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s.
Wednesday will be slightly warmer with some clouds in the morning then turning mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. 90s return for Thursday and Friday with a bit more humid conditions.
A few scattered thundershowers cannot be ruled out but a better chance of widespread rain looks good for Friday night into Saturday morning.