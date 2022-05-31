A summer-like afternoon expected

Good Tuesday morning! It'll be another day of sunshine with highs around 90 in many areas. It will be a bit more humid today with windy conditions. We'll have SSW winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.
Wednesday morning we could see a round of storms move in from the NW. They should weaken as they move southeastward into our region. A few stronger cells may occur but widespread severe weather is not likely.
With increased clouds and rain, highs on Wednesday could only reach the upper 70s.
The cold front will linger into Thursday morning giving us a second round of rain but then clearing out by Thursday afternoon with more sunshine but with cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid 70s