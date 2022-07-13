A stray storm could be possible this afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! We are waking up with lows in the mid to lower 60s with a few mid-level clouds. As we move into the afternoon, more cumulus clouds will begin to bubble up especially after 1:00 PM. Highs today will be in the mid 80s area-wide.
A decaying front will move southward into the WLFI viewing area which could give way to a couple stray showers/thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rain today but a very select few could see a few drops this afternoon between 2 PM to 8 PM.
Thursday
As the aforementioned front moves through, we will be seeing mostly clear skies work in for most of Thursday with north winds. This will give us a little bit of relief from the heat. Highs will be expected to be in the mid to lower 80s.