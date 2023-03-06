A spring-like day with scattered rain this afternoon

Good Monday morning! A warm front lifted through the WLFI viewing area this morning, giving us morning low temperatures in the low to mid 40s area-wide. As of 5:00 AM this morning, skies are partly cloudy with some low clouds with highly isolated rain showers/sprinkles. Widely scattered to isolated sprinkles will be expected throughout the afternoon.
The rest of the day, isolated sprinkles cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, expect most of the day to be dry and warm. The sun and southerly winds will help warm us up into the mid to lower 60s. Well above normal for this time of year. Winds will be out of the south in the morning and afternoon at about 10-25 mph. Then turning more out of the WNW after 5 PM when a cold front is slated to move through. With the passage of this front, a line of showers will be likely.
Tuesday
Tuesday will certainly be a cooler day compared to today as high pressure will build into the viewing area for the next few days. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover should decrease for the late morning and into the afternoon giving way to sunshine.
