...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana. Moderate flooding continues along the Wabash River near
Lafayette.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Lafayette. Much of the White River is in flood with
river levels rising in points downstream of Spencer.  Flooding along
the East Fork White river is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with
flooding continuing through the week along much of the Wabash,
White, and East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Monday.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Sunday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.4 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A spring-like day with scattered rain this afternoon

Good Monday morning! A warm front lifted through the WLFI viewing area this morning, giving us morning low temperatures in the low to mid 40s area-wide. As of 5:00 AM this morning, skies are partly cloudy with some low clouds with highly isolated rain showers/sprinkles. Widely scattered to isolated sprinkles will be expected throughout the afternoon.

The rest of the day, isolated sprinkles cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, expect most of the day to be dry and warm. The sun and southerly winds will help warm us up into the mid to lower 60s. Well above normal for this time of year. Winds will be out of the south in the morning and afternoon at about 10-25 mph. Then turning more out of the WNW after 5 PM when a cold front is slated to move through. With the passage of this front, a line of showers will be likely.

Tuesday

Tuesday will certainly be a cooler day compared to today as high pressure will build into the viewing area for the next few days. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover should decrease for the late morning and into the afternoon giving way to sunshine.

To see the latest blog post from Storm Team 18 Meteorologist David Siple, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.