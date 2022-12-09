A soggy and cloudy Friday ahead

Happy Friday morning! We are tracking rain this morning. For the latest look at radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
These rain showers this morning will be widespread and then turn to areas of drizzle and mist by the afternoon and through the evening hours. Highs today will be in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies.
Saturday will give us yet another cloudy day with a low chance of mist and drizzle throughout the day and possibly a passing light shower in the evening hours. Highs on Saturday will, again, be in the mid to lower 40s.
Sunday will finally give us some chances for some clearing and partly cloudy to partly sunny skies, especially by the evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 40s with lows in the morning in the upper 20s and low 30s.