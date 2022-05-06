 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A soggy and cloudy day expected with improving conditions for the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Friday morning! As the upper low continues to push in, misty conditions will be likely this morning with overcast conditions. There may be a few areas of fog and lower visibility due to the drizzle this morning.

Isolated light to moderate rain showers will be expected this morning. However, getting toward that noon hour, heavier rain will work in from the south. A few rumbles of thunder could occur however as these showers push northward away from the parent low, the risk for thunder will go away further north.

Temperatures have actually only budged 1-3 degrees since early Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s for today with overcast conditions.

Winds will begin to crank up as well with NE winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Severe weather will not be expected for the WLFI viewing area.

The low will push eastward throughout the day and give way to just cloudy conditions and scattered rain tonight. 

Conditions improve for the weekend with little to no rain chances. Warm front lifts through Sunday with much warmer and muggier air for next week. 

