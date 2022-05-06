A soggy and cloudy day expected with improving conditions for the weekend

Good Friday morning! As the upper low continues to push in, misty conditions will be likely this morning with overcast conditions. There may be a few areas of fog and lower visibility due to the drizzle this morning.
Isolated light to moderate rain showers will be expected this morning. However, getting toward that noon hour, heavier rain will work in from the south. A few rumbles of thunder could occur however as these showers push northward away from the parent low, the risk for thunder will go away further north.
Temperatures have actually only budged 1-3 degrees since early Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s for today with overcast conditions.
Winds will begin to crank up as well with NE winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.
Severe weather will not be expected for the WLFI viewing area.
The low will push eastward throughout the day and give way to just cloudy conditions and scattered rain tonight.
Conditions improve for the weekend with little to no rain chances. Warm front lifts through Sunday with much warmer and muggier air for next week.