A slightly cooler day with mostly to partly sunny skies

Good Monday morning and Happy Presidents Day! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Skies will remain mostly to partly sunny today. A cold front passed through early this morning, which will give us a slightly cooler day with highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will begin to pick up late tonight ahead of our next cold front tomorrow.
Tuesday
Another weak cold front will pass through early Tuesday morning. This may spark a few isolated sprinkles early in the morning.
Morning lows will be back in the lower 30s with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be gusty from Midnight Tuesday morning through midday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Gusts could get up to 35 mph at times from 4:00 AM to 1:00 PM out of the WNW which will give us a cooler day. High temperatures for Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s to the north and mid 40s to the south.
