A slightly cooler day ahead with plenty of sunshine

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up in the upper 50s to lower 60s area-wide. Expect plenty of sunshine today with a calm NE wind 5-10 mph. The humidity will remain low for today and tomorrow. Highs will get up into the mid to upper 80s.
Friday will be another clear day with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90. A few more clouds will work in by the afternoon and evening.
For Saturday, more cloudiness is expected throughout the day with SE winds 10-20 mph with highs in the lower 90s with slightly more humid air. We'll be watching for storms to our west that may reach our western counties.
A more hefty chance of rain looks possible for Sunday very early in the morning. As the front passes Sunday, we'll begin to clear out for the rest of the day. Expect a fairly dry week for next week with climbing temperatures by the end of the week.