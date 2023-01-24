A quiet Tuesday with a winter storm working in for Wednesday

Good Tuesday morning! Today will be cloudy and fairly quiet. Morning lows are in the lower 30s and upper 20s area-wide with mostly cloudy conditions. The rest of the day will be cloudy with highs in the mid 30s with WSW winds 5-10 mph.
Snow will begin to move in tonight after midnight. Heavy snow will be likely for much of the morning and afternoon commute. Area-wide, snow totals will range from 5" to 9" of snow by Thursday.
Temperatures will stay in the lower 30s and wind gusts may reach up to 25-35 mph at times throughout the day.
For a full break down of the winter storm, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.