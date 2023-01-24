 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

A quiet Tuesday with a winter storm working in for Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Tuesday morning! Today will be cloudy and fairly quiet. Morning lows are in the lower 30s and upper 20s area-wide with mostly cloudy conditions. The rest of the day will be cloudy with highs in the mid 30s with WSW winds 5-10 mph. 

Snow will begin to move in tonight after midnight. Heavy snow will be likely for much of the morning and afternoon commute. Area-wide, snow totals will range from 5" to 9" of snow by Thursday. 

Temperatures will stay in the lower 30s and wind gusts may reach up to 25-35 mph at times throughout the day. 

For a full break down of the winter storm, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.

