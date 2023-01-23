A quiet next few days with a winter storm working in for Wednesday

Good Monday morning! We are tracking a few areas of light sleet/flurries/frozen drizzle across the viewing area this morning. Back roads/country roads that may not be treated with salt/brine may be slick in spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Black ice may be a concern in spots.
Morning lows area-wide will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies this morning then by this afternoon and evening, more clearing will be likely. We’ll have highs today in the mid 30s.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be a mostly quiet day. Morning lows are expected to be back in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Mostly cloudy skies will be likely for the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.Winds will be out of the WSW 5-10 mph.
By late Tuesday night, a mix of rain/snow/sleet may occur which will be the beginning of our upcoming winter storm.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of the WLFI viewing area for late Tuesday night and into all-day Wednesday. For a full breakdown on Wednesday's winter storm, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.