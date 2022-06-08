 Skip to main content
A quiet and calm evening expect with more sunshine for Thursday

  Updated
Good Wednesday evening! After some afternoon storms, most of the WLFI viewing is currently under clear skies and north winds. This will give us a chilly night tonight with lows down into the lower 50s. 

For Thursday, expect a sunny day with highs in the upper 70s with northwest winds 10 mph. 

Our next chance of rain works in for Friday with a few rumbles of thunder. The weekend will feature low and isolated rain chances. Temperatures will be climbing into next week as a ridge of high pressure works in giving us highs in the 90s for next week. 

