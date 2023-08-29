A pleasant morning with scattered thundershowers later this evening

Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures are in the mid to lower 50s across the entire viewing area. Some areas of patchy fog may be possible in rural areas. The rest of the day will be mostly dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Tonight, a cold front will begin to move in from the northwest. This will trigger a few scattered non-severe thundershowers after 5 PM in our far northwestern counties. The storms will reach Greater Lafayette around the 7 to 9 PM time frame. Gusty winds and lightning will be the main threat with these storms. Some areas may not see a drop while others may see 0.3" in heavier storms.
We then clear out for Wednesday with a morning low back into the mid to lower 50s. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be likely for Wednesday with breezy NW winds gusting up to 20-30 mph at times. Highs will be in the mid 70s.