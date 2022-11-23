A pleasant day ahead with rain chances for Thanksgiving Weekend

Good Wednesday morning! A dry, sunny, and warmer day will be expected for your Wednesday. If you have any outdoor work to do, today will be a great day to get those done. Morning temperatures are still fairly cool with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s with clear skies.
Most of the day will feature wall-to-wall sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, which is above normal for this time of year. Winds will be fairly light, 5-10 mph out of the SW. High clouds will begin to work in late this afternoon and through the evening.
Thanksgiving Day
Waking up for Thanksgiving morning, morning lows will not be as cold as prior mornings. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s with partly cloudy skies. SSE to S winds will be expected all day, 5-10 mph.
We’ll have increasing cloud cover throughout the late morning and through the afternoon. Rain chances will not begin to pick up until after 4-6 PM Thursday afternoon.
It looks as if we will only see scattered rain showers Thursday evening and through the overnight hours into very early Friday morning. Expect only a hundredth to a tenth of an inch of rain with some of these isolated showers.
