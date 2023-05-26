A pleasant and sunny Friday ahead

Happy Friday morning! Temperatures this morning will be expected to fall into the mid to lower 40s across the WLFI viewing area. Clear skies will be likely for today with ENE winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 at times. Highs will be near normal, into the mid 70s.
An elevated fire threat will also be likely today. Humidity levels may drop into the lower 20s and possibly the upper teens. Couple this with breezy conditions, any fire may spread easily but the risk is low since vegetation is still fairly green. Stay cautious if you do plan on any outdoor burning.
Saturday
Saturday morning will not be as chilly as previous mornings. We’ll see lows in the mid to upper 40s which will still be rather brisk. A few mid and high-level clouds will work in after 9 AM and give us hazy sunshine all day. Winds will be out of the ENE once again 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
