A pleasant and sunny day ahead

Good Wednesday morning! We are waking up to brisk and clear conditions. Areas of patchy to dense fog will be possible but will dissipate shortly after sunrise. Morning lows are in the mid to lower 50s.
We'll have a pleasant and quiet day with plenty of sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.
Thursday morning, lows will be in the mid to upper 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front may bring a round of scattered to isolated showers/storms around lunchtime. A second line of rain/storms may develop after 3 PM. Coverage will be low and severe weather is not expected. 0.1" to 0.3" of rain may fall in some of the heavier storms.
We clear out for Friday with comfortable temperatures before we warm up into the 90s by the end of the weekend.