A partly cloudy day with fall-like temperatures

Good Thursday morning and happy first day of fall! It is undoubtedly going to be feeling like fall today. This morning, lows are in the mid 50s area-wide with partly cloudy skies.
The rest of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. We'll also have a stout north wind 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph at times.
Friday will give us much of the same weather however winds will be fairly calm throughout the day. Morning lows will be the coolest since early May, in the lower 40s. Then highs will work up back into the mid to upper 60s. A few very isolated sprinkles/light rain will be possible late Friday night and into Saturday morning.
We'll warm up to near normal, mid 70s, for the weekend with partly sunny skies and low chances of a passing sprinkle Saturday. Then Sunday expect a few scattered storms with a passage of another cold front Sunday afternoon/evening.