A partly cloudy and dry evening but more storms on the way for Monday

Good Sunday evening! We are going to continue to seeing partly sunny to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will dip down into the lower 60s which is slightly warmer than yesterday.
For Monday, we will begin sunny to partly sunny through the late morning hours. By the afternoon, storms will begin to move in around 12 to 2 PM. Some of these cells may be strong at times however widespread severe weather is unlikely. Small hail, damaging wind gusts, lightning and heavy rain/flooding will be the highest threats. Storms will be ongoing through the afternoon and evening.
Highs will depend on how much sunshine we could receive tomorrow. The rain and clouds could keep temperatures in the upper 70s. More sunshine could give us temperatures back into the lower 80s.
Heavy rainfall with any of tomorrow's storms will be likely. Localized flooding could become a risk. Stay weather aware for Monday afternoon and evening.
Dry weather will be likely for Tuesday with our next system coming in for Wednesday afternoon/evening.