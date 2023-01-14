A partly cloudy and cold night with rain working in for Monday

Good Saturday evening! High to mid-level clouds have worked in this evening after areas of plentiful sunshine this afternoon. The clouds tonight will help keep low temperatures in the mid to lower 20s.
Sunday will be a slightly warmer day with breezy south winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 at times. Look for a mix of clouds and sun for the day with highs in the low 40s to upper 30s.
Rain chances increase Monday morning with the heaviest rain working in by Monday afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s to possibly lower 50s in spots.
We'll stay above average with temperatures the rest of the week with more rain working in Wednesday night and into Thursday. Cooler air comes in for the upcoming weekend with yet another system that could bring us rain/snow for Sunday. Stay tuned!