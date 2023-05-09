A nice Tuesday ahead with sunshine

Good Tuesday morning! Morning lows are fairly mild. We are waking up in the mid to lower 50s area-wide. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the NE at about 8-12 mph.
Wednesday will be another fantastic day with warmer afternoon temperatures. Morning lows will be cooler. Expect lows to be in the upper 40s. Sunshine will be expected with a few cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday will feature highs back in the lower 80s with partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Our next rain chance works in by late Thursday overnight and into Friday morning.