A nice start to the week but a few chances for heavy rain ahead will be likely

Good Monday morning! We are seeing mostly clear to partly cloudy skies (especially north) across the viewing area. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 40s north due to the cloud cover to lower 40s south of Lafayette.
Expect a nice afternoon with low winds from the WSW and partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies by the evening. Highs today will be get up into the upper 60s to near 70.
By late tonight, rain chances will start to increase. Lows will only dip down into the mid to lower 50s due to increased cloud cover and rain moving in.
Tuesday
Tuesday will open up to mostly cloudy and rainy conditions. Some of these showers may have some thunder and lightning however severe weather will not be likely. The heavy rain and storms will only be in the morning and early afternoon and much quieter conditions will follow in the evening.
High temperatures will get into the lower 70s thanks to SW winds 10-20 mph.
Wednesday
As the low pressure system works out Tuesday evening, this will leave us with drier weather on Wednesday. Expect a dry day for Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Thursday
Our next system is set to arrive into Thursday morning. The heaviest rain appears to be working in Thursday after noontime and through the evening hours.