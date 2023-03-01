A nice spring-like day ahead with heavy rain for Friday

Good Wednesday morning! Get outside and enjoy a nice spring-like day! We'll have morning lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s with sunny skies. The sunshine will continue for the rest of the day with a SW wind 5-10 mph and highs in the lower 60s to upper 50s.
Thursday will be cooler and bit cloudier, especially by the evening hours. Morning lows on Thursday will be in the mid 30s and afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s.
Friday will feature our next storm system. We will have howling winds for Friday and heavy rain especially in the morning and into the afternoon. Totals region-wide may see 1.5" to 2" of rain by late Friday night. A few snowflakes may mix in late into Friday. Little to no impacts on roadways will be likely.
Flooding may become an issue on roadways during the day Friday and rivers and creeks by Friday evening and into the weekend.