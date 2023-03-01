 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Tuesday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A nice spring-like day ahead with heavy rain for Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Wednesday morning! Get outside and enjoy a nice spring-like day! We'll have morning lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s with sunny skies. The sunshine will continue for the rest of the day with a SW wind 5-10 mph and highs in the lower 60s to upper 50s. 

Thursday will be cooler and bit cloudier, especially by the evening hours. Morning lows on Thursday will be in the mid 30s and afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. 

Friday will feature our next storm system. We will have howling winds for Friday and heavy rain especially in the morning and into the afternoon. Totals region-wide may see 1.5" to 2" of rain by late Friday night. A few snowflakes may mix in late into Friday. Little to no impacts on roadways will be likely. 

Flooding may become an issue on roadways during the day Friday and rivers and creeks by Friday evening and into the weekend. 

