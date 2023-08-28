A nice Monday on tap with storms likely for Tuesday evening

Good Monday morning! As we enter the last week of August, we are starting off with below-normal temperatures for the day. Morning lows are in the mid 50s area-wide with clear skies. Some areas of patchy fog cannot be ruled out, especially in rural areas. The rest of the day will be nice and sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s.
For Tuesday, morning lows will be back into the mid 50s with clear skies and some high-level clouds. We’ll have plenty of sunshine up until the late afternoon hours when a cold front will move through between 5 PM and through the evening.
This cold front will trigger a few non-severe storms for the evening. A gusty strong wind gust cannot be ruled out. Severe potential looks unlikely due to weak instability and low dew points and moisture content. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threat to these storms.
The storms will travel southeastward along the front and move through Tippecanoe around the 5-8 PM time frame. Storms should weaken as we lose sunlight in the evening hours and as they work south of the viewing area.
The rest of the week will feature sunshine and rising temperatures. For a more in-depth look at the forecast ahead, head over to the latest blog post on Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.