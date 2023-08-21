A muggy morning with hot and dry weather this week

Good Monday morning! We are beginning our heat wave today. Near-record temperatures will be possible by Thursday.
This morning is quite muggy with morning lows in the lower 70s. We'll have some patchy fog and hazy conditions due to wildfire smoke lingering in our skies. This is going to lower air quality today for sensitive groups.
Today's high will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with heat index values around 105. We'll have partly to mostly sunny skies for today and for much of the work week ahead.
A Heat Advisory is in place for much of the viewing area until Thursday night. Highs will be in the around 90 today and Tuesday, but mid to upper 90s look likely for Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values may very well exceed 110.
Rain looks minimal if not zero for the next 7 days. The best chance for a possible rain shower will come with a cold front by this Friday and Saturday but moisture looks limited. Stay tuned and stay safe during this dangerous heat.