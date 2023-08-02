A mostly to partly sunny day with isolated rain chances tonight

Good Wednesday morning! We are waking up to clear skies with some upper level clouds due to storms well to the west. Morning lows are in the lower 60s. We'll have some sun this morning along with the upper level clouds but otherwise, most of today will be dry.
We'll be tracking a few isolated thundershower chances especially south and west of Interstate 65 later overnight and into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.
Thursday, we'll have a few scattered to isolated chances of rain in the morning but then after 10 AM, things should quiet down with highs in the mid to lower 80s. Expect a partly sunny day.
Friday, a cold front will move across our viewing area which may trigger additional scattered to isolated storms. Coverage should remain low and not widespread.