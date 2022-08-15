A mostly to partly cloudy day with mild temperatures

Good Monday morning! We are seeing some areas of patchy fog. Be sure to drive with caution this morning especially if your visibility drops.
Lows this morning are in the mid 60s area-wide with mostly cloudy skies. We'll remain mostly to partly sunny this morning with more peaks of sun expected later today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 in spots which will be highly dependent if the sun stays out for a bit.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be much like today but with less cloud cover especially in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
For a more in-depth look at the forecast, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.